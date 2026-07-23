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Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, the Nagpur Crime Branch Anti-Narcotics Team arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 9 grams of MD (Mephedrone) along with other valuables worth approximately ₹2.80 lakh.

The action was carried out near the Sports Centre, Computer Bhavan, Shivajinagar, Dharampeth, under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station.

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According to police, the Anti-Narcotics Team was on routine patrol when officers spotted two suspicious men riding a two-wheeler. During a search, police allegedly recovered 9 grams of MD drugs from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Naved alias Nehab Sheikh and Lakhan Hiranwar. Police also seized two mobile phones and a moped during the operation.

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Investigators said the total value of the seized drugs and other property is around ₹2.80 lakh.

Police further stated that Naved has previous cases registered under the NDPS Act, while Lakhan Hiranwar has a criminal history that includes cases related to murder and drug trafficking.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Ambazari Police Station. Police are now investigating the source of the MD drugs and the intended recipients of the contraband.

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