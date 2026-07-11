PeopleLink to Host Nagpur’s Biggest Study Abroad Medical Expo on July 12; One Stop Platform to End MBBS Abroad Confusion

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Nagpur: Every year, thousands of students aspire to pursue MBBS abroad, but the journey often begins with confusion rather than clarity. From choosing the right country and university to understanding eligibility, scholarships, education loans, visa procedures and the validity of foreign medical degrees in India, students and parents are flooded with conflicting information. Many end up relying on unverified online sources or inexperienced consultants, making costly mistakes that can impact their future.

With the objective of providing authentic guidance under one roof, PeopleLink, one of Central India’s most trusted overseas education consultancies, is set to organize the Biggest Study Abroad Medical Expo 2026 in Nagpur on Sunday, July 12.

Gold Rate July 10 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,25,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Known for successfully guiding thousands of students towards reputed international medical universities, PeopleLink has built a strong reputation through transparent counselling, personalized guidance and end to end support throughout the admission journey. The expo aims to help aspiring medical students make informed career decisions with confidence.

Students attending the event will have the opportunity to interact directly with representatives of leading international medical universities, compare multiple destinations, understand admission criteria, explore scholarship opportunities, receive guidance on education loans and get complete assistance regarding documentation and visa processes. Individual counselling sessions will also help students identify the best options based on their academic profile and career goals.

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Instead of spending months visiting multiple consultants or depending on incomplete online information, students can get expert guidance and genuine answers in a single visit.

The PeopleLink Biggest Study Abroad Medical Expo 2026 will be held on July 12, 2026 (Sunday) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur. Entry to the expo is free, and students are encouraged to register in advance to secure their counselling slots.

For every student dreaming of wearing the doctor’s coat, this expo promises to be more than just an event—it could be the first and most important step towards a successful international medical career.

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