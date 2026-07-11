Nagpur Crime Branch arrests West Bengal man in Rs 17.32 lakh cryptocurrency fraud

Accused held from Asansol for allegedly duping Nagpur resident with promise of discounted USDT; police probe wider cyber fraud network

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch’s Unit-III has arrested a man from Asansol in West Bengal for allegedly cheating a city resident of Rs 17.32 lakh by promising to provide cryptocurrency, including USDT, at discounted rates.

The accused, identified as Polab Parth Sarkar, was traced and arrested following a technical investigation and analysis of digital evidence. He was brought to Nagpur and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till July 13.

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According to police, the complainant, Rohit Jaghare, a resident of the Timki area under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station, was approached in October 2025 with an offer to purchase USDT and other cryptocurrencies at prices lower than the prevailing market rates.

Initially, a few transactions were carried out through a person known to the complainant, which helped the accused gain his confidence. Subsequently, the accused allegedly asked the victim to transfer money directly to his bank account for purchasing cryptocurrency.

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Believing the offer to be genuine, the complainant transferred Rs 17,32,612 to the accused’s account. However, neither was the promised cryptocurrency delivered nor was the money refunded.

After realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint with Tehsil Police Station. Simultaneously, Crime Branch Unit-III launched an investigation and, through technical surveillance and digital trail analysis, tracked the accused to Asansol in West Bengal.

Police suspect that more individuals may be involved in the fraud and are investigating the entire cyber fraud network to identify other members of the racket.

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