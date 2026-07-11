Nagpur to get country’s largest Agro Convention Centre: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister also terms new farm loan waiver the biggest in Maharashtra's history, promises action against substandard soybean seed suppliers

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Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that Nagpur will soon be home to the country’s largest Agro Convention Centre, a landmark project aimed at transforming the city into a national hub for agricultural exhibitions, conferences and farmer-centric events.

The ambitious project will be developed by the Maharashtra Government within the campus of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth. The Chief Minister said the state-of-the-art facility would provide a major platform for promoting agricultural innovation and knowledge-sharing.

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Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said the convention centre would host agricultural exhibitions, farmer training programmes, national and international conferences, agri-technology expos and seminars on a wide range of subjects. He said the project would greatly benefit farmers from Maharashtra as well as other parts of the country by providing access to the latest agricultural technologies and best practices.

Highlighting the State Government’s recently announced farm loan waiver scheme, the Chief Minister described it as the largest in Maharashtra’s history. He said that unlike previous schemes, farmers who had already benefited from earlier loan waivers had also been made eligible under the new initiative.

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“In earlier loan waiver schemes, farmers who had availed of the benefit once were not eligible again. This time, we have included them as well, ensuring that they receive the benefit of a complete loan waiver,” Fadnavis said.

Responding to a question on reported praise from NCP President Sharad Pawar, the Chief Minister said he had not yet heard the remarks. “If Sharad Pawar has spoken positively about me, I sincerely thank him,” he said.

On the recent operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Fadnavis termed it a significant mission and said a substantial quantity of important material and information had been seized. He added that detailed official information regarding the operation would be made public shortly.

Addressing concerns over the prolonged dry spell in Vidarbha, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that there was no cause for alarm if available irrigation facilities were effectively utilised to provide protective irrigation to crops. He said the possibility of below-normal rainfall due to the El Niño phenomenon had been anticipated and farmers had been advised accordingly.

“As most farmers delayed sowing until the onset of the monsoon, we are optimistic that agricultural production will remain satisfactory this season,” he said.

On complaints regarding poor-quality soybean seeds in Vidarbha, Fadnavis said the government had acted promptly. Around 5,000 seed samples collected from across the State had been tested, of which nearly 300 samples were found to be substandard.

He said the process of cancelling licences of the companies and dealers responsible had been initiated, while criminal cases would also be registered against those found guilty. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter, with providing immediate relief to affected farmers remaining the government’s top priority, he added.

Replying to a query about his proposed visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister said he had recently returned from the national capital.

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