Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19

Nagpur: Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday. Tiwari informed about his Covid status through a Facebook post on Friday and urged his his recent contacts to get tested.

“My Covid-19 test report has came positive, just now. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get tested,” he posted on the social networking site.

Tiwari has placed himself under isolation and adhering the protocols issued by the Administration.



