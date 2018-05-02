Nagpur: Markets to be closed on Sat-Sun; classes at school, college suspended till March 7

Nagpur: With cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continuing to rise in the Second Capital of the State, the District Administration has been compelled to enforce strict restrictions once again. In the latest development, the Guardian Minister, Dr Nitin Raut has announced closing the prominent market areas on Saturday and Sunday, while weekly markets have been suspended across the district till March 7.

Besides, classes at schools, colleges and coaching have also been suspended until March 7 in bid to contain the COVID-19 outrage.

Hotels, restaurants will continue to operate with 50% capacity; however, their timing has been reduced till 9 pm. Dr Raut has also directed suspension of all the political, religious and social gatherings till March 7.

Marriage halls and lawns will be shut from February 25 to March 7. Marriage ceremonies shall commence at home with max 50 people during the same.

Though, it is pertinent to mention that Raut clarified that full lockdown will not be imposed in the city. The move came after the COVID-19 surge registered in the city for the last two weeks.