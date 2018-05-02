Man attacks wife with knife in Bajajnagar, arrested

Nagpur: a 20-year-old woman is battling for her life after her husband reportedly launched a murderous attack on her near Vanita Apartments, under Bajajnagar Police Station on late Sunday night. Based on the statement given by Ishika Vilas Ukey, a resident of Laxminagar Slums, cops have booked the accused husband Suryakant Dursingh Sahu (30), a resident of Rajeev Nagar, MIDC on the charges of attempt to murder and have nabbed the accused.

According to police sources, Ishika who works at a city based hotel is married to Suryakant; however, due to some unresolved issues, she left him and started living with her parents. Owing to which Suryakant was pissed and would often pick up a quarrel with her.

Done with her shift, Ishika was walking home with one of her colleagues on Sunday night. At around 11.30 pm, when the duo was crossing Vanita Apartment, the accused Suryakant reportedly intercepted them. The accused reportedly started hurling abuses at her before attacking her with a knife. Ishika who sustains grievous injuries on her chicks, neck and back is reportedly monitored under critical condition.

Following the incident, the Bajajnagar Police have registered a case and nabbed the accused Suryakant with this connection.