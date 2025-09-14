Nagpur Mankapur Flyover Crash: Tearful Farewell to Student Saanvi, Brother Still Hospitalized

Nagpur: The city bid a tearful farewell to 14-year-old Saanvi Khobragade, the ninth-grade student who lost her life in Friday’s horrific school van–bus collision at the Mankapur flyover. Despite doctors’ efforts, she succumbed to severe spinal and abdominal injuries during treatment on Friday evening.

On Saturday afternoon, Saanvi’s funeral procession began from her residence at Shambhunagar, where hundreds of relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered in grief. As her body was brought down from the second floor of her apartment, the atmosphere turned heavy with sorrow.

Her mother, Sonali Khobragade, overcome with grief, collapsed as the body was placed on the bier. Relatives sprinkled water on her face to revive her, but she remained speechless throughout the funeral, not uttering a single word from the moment her daughter’s body left the house until the cremation.

The Pink Glasses She Loved

Before the body was taken to the crematorium, a relative remembered Saanvi’s favorite pink-framed glasses. She never went anywhere without them. The glasses were quickly fetched from the house and gently placed beside her, a painful reminder of a life cut short. “This was part of her identity. She never lived without them,” the relative said, breaking down.

Family’s Agony and Anger

Relatives described Saanvi as intelligent, cheerful, and full of promise. “It feels unreal. If I call her name, I still feel she will come running,” her aunt said. Another relative added, “Her death is not just fate—it is negligence. We cannot accept it.”

The grief at the funeral was mixed with anger. Family members and neighbors blamed the administration and contractors for the tragedy, pointing to poor road conditions, delayed construction, and lack of safety measures. “Someone must take responsibility. Schools cannot wash their hands of this. Even if the van was private, schools should ensure safety standards are followed,” one relative said.

Brother Still in Hospital

Saanvi’s younger brother, Adiraj (9), is still undergoing treatment at the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of a city hospital after suffering a fractured leg that required surgery.

Other injured students include:

Kavya Kedar – muscle injuries, underwent plastic surgery

– muscle injuries, underwent plastic surgery Priyanshika Shende – minor injuries, discharged

– minor injuries, discharged Yash Mishra (13) – bruises and scratches

– bruises and scratches Hridaya Suryavanshi (Class 6) – left leg injury

– left leg injury Swayam Thakre (10) – minor injuries

Doctors noted that several injured children experienced retrograde amnesia, unable to recall the events of the crash. “This is common after such trauma,” explained Dr. Shishir Srivastava, Director of Krunal Hospital.

The city continues to mourn the loss of young Saanvi, while her family demands accountability so that no parent has to endure such a tragedy again.