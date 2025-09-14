Nagpur School Van–Bus Collision: Contractor, Officials Booked After Fatal Flyover Crash

Two dead, several injured in Nagpur Mankapur flyover school van–bus crash. Police book contractor, officials, and school authorities for negligence.

Nagpur: A tragic accident on the Mankapur flyover Friday morning shocked Nagpur residents, leaving two dead and several schoolchildren injured. The mishap occurred around 8:40 a.m. when a school van (MH-31/EM-0036) collided head-on with a school bus (MH-31/FC-1913) on Koradi Road, near the Mankapur flyover.

The impact was so severe that the school van was mangled, instantly killing 14-year-old student Saanvi Khobragade and van driver Ritik Ghanshyam Kanojia (24). Several other children sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Among the injured are:

Shrija Suryavanshi (7)

Hridaya Suryavanshi (12)

Swayam Thakre (10)

Yash Meshram (10)

Kavya Kedar (9)

Priyanshika Shende (6)

Adiraj Khobragade (9)

Purvi (1)

and others.

Following public outrage, Mankapur Police registered an FIR against multiple parties, including:

deceased van driver Ritik Kanojia

school bus driver Vijay Hemant Rao More

van owner Rajesh Yadav

responsible authorities of Bhavan’s School

contractor Rajnaresh Kumar Dashrath Kumar Singh of Oriental Nagpur–Betul Highway Company

of Oriental Nagpur–Betul Highway Company local site in-charge Rao, and other officials connected to the construction project.

Administrative Negligence Blamed

According to investigators, the contractor and site team failed to install necessary safety measures such as signboards, strong dividers, and warning signals during ongoing construction work on the flyover. This violation of mandatory safety norms directly contributed to the accident.

Local residents also expressed anger at the administration, stating that the closure of the flyover had already made the route accident-prone. Despite repeated warnings and appeals, no preventive action was taken, ultimately costing the lives of a student and the van driver.

Police have initiated a detailed probe into the matter. Injured students remain under treatment, while families and citizens continue to demand strict accountability from the authorities and contractors involved.