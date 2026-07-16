Nagpur Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport With ₹4.71 Crore Drug Haul After Bangkok Trip

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Nagpur/Mumbai: A 30-year-old man from Nagpur was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after officials allegedly recovered 13.47 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹4.71 crore from his trolley bag. Authorities have also launched an investigation into a suspected international drug trafficking network linked to the seizure.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Ganorkar (30), a resident of Nagpur. According to Customs officials, they had received prior intelligence about his movements and were monitoring his arrival. He had reportedly travelled to Bangkok with friends last week and landed at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday night.

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Hydroponic Weed Found in Trolley Bag

During a detailed baggage inspection, Customs officers allegedly recovered 13.47 kilograms of hydroponic weed, a high-value banned narcotic, concealed inside the accused’s trolley bag. Following the seizure, officials arrested Ganorkar and confiscated his passport, boarding pass, baggage tag, and mobile phone as part of the investigation.

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Probe Into International Drug Syndicate

Investigating agencies suspect the case could be linked to an international drug trafficking network. Preliminary questioning has reportedly revealed possible involvement of other individuals, prompting authorities to examine who supplied the narcotics in Bangkok, who was meant to receive the consignment in India, and whether a larger syndicate is operating behind the smuggling attempt.

Defence Denies Allegations

Representing the accused, advocate Swarali Kelkar claimed that her client was unaware of the prohibited substance allegedly found in his luggage and has been falsely implicated in the case. Customs officials and other investigating agencies are continuing their probe to determine the complete chain of events.

Keywords: Nagpur News, Mumbai Airport, Hydroponic Weed Seizure, Bangkok Drug Smuggling, Customs AIU, Drug Trafficking, Nagpur Crime News.

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