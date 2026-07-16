Nagpur Gas Cutter Gang Targets Two ATMs in One Night

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Nagpur: A gas cutter gang has resurfaced in Nagpur, targeting two ATMs in separate incidents during the early hours of Wednesday. While the gang failed to break into an SBI ATM in Hudkeshwar, it later stole ₹13.46 lakh from a Bank of India ATM in Dongargaon under Hingna police limits.

According to police, at around 4 am, a suspect wearing a yellow T-shirt entered the SBI ATM in Hudkeshwar. He allegedly tried to disable the CCTV camera by creating smoke before using a gas cutter to break open the ATM. However, the gang failed to access the cash and fled the scene.

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Shortly afterwards, the same group reportedly arrived in a white SUV at the Bank of India ATM in Dongargaon. While one accused stood guard outside, four others used a gas cutter to cut open the ATM and escaped with ₹13.46 lakh in cash within minutes.

CCTV Footage Under Examination

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Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosks. Police are analysing the footage to identify the suspects and trace the white SUV used in the crime. Investigators suspect the involvement of a professional interstate gas cutter gang.

Similar Modus Operandi to 2023 ATM Theft

Police officials noted that the same Dongargaon ATM was targeted in a similar gas cutter theft in 2023, when a Haryana-based gang was arrested. The use of gas cutters, attempts to disable CCTV cameras, and the quick execution of the theft have prompted investigators to examine whether the same gang or its associates are behind the latest incidents.

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