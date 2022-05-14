Nagpur: Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity in Katol

Advertisement

Nagpur: Katol Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife suspecting her fidelity here, in the wee hours of Friday.

Cops arrested accused identified Sandeep Padmakar Ghormade (34), a resident of Isapur, on murder charges. Nagpur (Rural) Police said that Sandeep often had a doubt that his wife Chitra had an extra marital affair. At around 4 am, an argument broke out between Sandeep and Chitra.