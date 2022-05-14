Goldan Sky Events’ “Celerity Mrs. India season 2 & Celerity Star Kid 2022” ends on high note!

Advertisement

Nagpur: From cuteness to elegance, from glamour to royalty, everything was alluring in the beauty pageant “Celerity Mrs. India season 2 & Celerity Star Kid 2022” organized by Golden Sky Events, powered by Naivedhyam Northstar and supported by Rokde Jewellers and JCI Nagpur.

Sonali Arora, director, Golden Sky Events organised the much awaited “Celerity Mrs. India season 2 & Celerity Star Kid 2022”, centre India’s largest beauty pageant. The show was directed by Kanak Bhowmik. Rekha Gaikwad, Rashmi Tirpude, Nadiya Hussain, Swaraj Tembhe, Sanjay Solankar, Anmol Singh Wade, Apeksha Dehlikar, Arjun Chawan, Sayali Patil, Disha Ramteke, Rasika Francis and Nikita co-ordinated for the event.

The winners of Celerity Star Kid were Rehansh Mahajan, 1st runner up Amira Vora, 2nd runner up Punya Waligunje in Junior Kids Category. In the Senior Kid Category, Viyona Krishna emerged as winner while, Paras Amlani stood out as 1st runner up and Raisha Mohta as 2nd runner up.

Karuna Soni from Gujrat won Celerity Mrs India 2022. Sonam Tiwari bagged the title of 1st runner up and Chetna Jais as 2nd runner up.

Deveshree Bandewar won the Malika-E-Nagpur title on this occasion.

“Beauty pageants help women to learn important life skills while challenging themselves amidst entertaining surroundings. It not only paves way for winners, but also helps in developing relations that lasts forever. Beauty pageants give women additional skills that they can use in their life growing up. At Celerity Mrs. India we want to give women more confidence, develop social skills, poise and personality that they can cherish for their entire life,” expressed organiser Sonali Arora.

The finale was a grand success and why shouldn’t it be! It was supported by various associate partners who were Wow Bakery, GDS Sports Cafe and Lounge, Poonam Bazaar, Hayaat, Walking Alpha, Behind the lake restaurant, Mahahandloom, Unique Fashion Magazine, Jeevak Gajbhiye Photography, 4k’s cafe, The Atmosphere, Bhawna’s Kitchen,Fitness Courtyard, Modi Opticals and Beauty Planet.

Nagpur Today was official media partner of the event.

