Nagpur court grants bail to woman accused of human trafficking

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Court here on Friday granted bail to a woman accused in human trafficking case. Additional Sessions Judge B P Vyas has granted bail to Usha Anil Sahare in the case registered against at Pachpaoli Police Station.
It is alleged that Utkarsh Siddharth Dahiwale is the Husband of informal Bhumeshwari Dahiwale. Both are labourers . Earlier, informant Bhumeshwari married one Parmanand Dhakade. However , he deserted her. For the last 3 years, she has been residing with Utkarsh Dahiwale. She gave birth to Ishika from Parmanand and Anamika (aged about 4month) from Utkarsh Dahiwale. On 13/03/2020 Utakarsh Dahiwale stated to her that he wanted to sell daughter Anamika. She refused.
Utkarsh Dahiwale threatened her and both the children. On 13/03/2022 at about 2p.m. Utkarsh Dahiwale took the informant and Anamika to T.B. ward Imamwada Nagpur threat, she was introduced with Usha Sahare. Utkarsh Dahiwale entered into an agreement to sell Anamika for consideration of Rs 70,000/- with Usha Sahare. Accordingly, custody of Anamika was Handed over to Usha Sahare. When she requested her husband to be brought back hence offence was registered Vide its Crime No. 509/2022 under section 370,506,34 of I.P.C.
That the Hon’ble Court has observed that matter is custody and certain an amount of Rs. 30,000/- is seized from Usha Sahare and Kararnama between Utkarsh Dahiwale and Anil Pendam also seized the investigation almost completed statement of material witness has recorded hence bail has granted That the Counsel for Usha Sahare Adv. Gajanan alias Shailesh B. Hemke, has defended the case.