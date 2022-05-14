Nagpur court grants bail to woman accused of human trafficking

Advertisement

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Court here on Friday granted bail to a woman accused in human trafficking case. Additional Sessions Judge B P Vyas has granted bail to Usha Anil Sahare in the case registered against at Pachpaoli Police Station.

It is alleged that Utkarsh Siddharth Dahiwale is the Husband of informal Bhumeshwari Dahiwale. Both are labourers . Earlier, informant Bhumeshwari married one Parmanand Dhakade. However , he deserted her. For the last 3 years, she has been residing with Utkarsh Dahiwale. She gave birth to Ishika from Parmanand and Anamika (aged about 4month) from Utkarsh Dahiwale. On 13/03/2020 Utakarsh Dahiwale stated to her that he wanted to sell daughter Anamika. She refused.