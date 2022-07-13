Nagpur Smart City Felicitated By Two National Awards At Bengaluru

Advertisement

Nagpur. With an intent to scale up walking and cycling transformation across the nation and accelerate progress of street design projects, the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in partnership with Institute for Transportation and Development Policy ( ITDP) India, Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Bengaluru Smart City, organized the first ‘Healthy Streets Capacity Building Workshop at Bengaluru. Over 100 city officials—consisting of CEOs; Engineers— from 37 cities across India participated in this programme.

In this first offline workshop at Bengaluru, Nagpur City honoured by two national prestigious awards for commendable performance of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) in the India Cycle for change andStreets for People challenges , as in both the challenges city bagged the Stage 1 award in top11 cities of India. On behalf of the city Dr. PranitaUmredkar , General Manager, EnvironmentDivision and Nodal Officer of India Cycle for Change (IC4C) and Streets 4 People(S4P)received the awards.

Shri Byrathi Basavaraj, Hon’ble Minister Urban Development Department, Government of Karnataka ,MsManjula V, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport, Govt of Karnataka, Shri Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Government of Karnataka and Chairman Bengaluru Smart City, Shri Rajendra Cholan, Managing Director, Bengaluru Smart City, dignitaries from Karnataka and Shri Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India, Shri Rahul Kapoor, Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt of India dignitaries from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ,AswathyDilip, Managing Director, ITDP India were present in the workshop.

To encourage the green mobility and to encourage the citizen to use cycle, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has proposed to provide 75 Bicycle stands across the city and started consultation with various stakeholders from different socio-economic group to understand their requirement for cycling, and lunching “cycle” as an alternate green clean transport said ChinmayGotmare, CEO NSSCDCL.

