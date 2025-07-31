Nagpur man duped of Rs 51 lakh in online investment scam

Advertisement



Nagpur: A senior citizen from Nagpur was duped of Rs 51 lakh by a fraudster who promised high returns on investment. The Cyber Police have registered a case under charges of cheating and the IT Act.

The victim, Roy Thomas, a retired employee of a private hospital and a resident of Manewada, received a call on March 8. The caller claimed to offer big profits through online investment plans. To convince him, the caller sent a link and asked him to join it. At first, Thomas invested a small amount and received some profit in return. Gaining trust, he later invested a total of Rs 51 lakh in different plans through the same link. However, when the promised return time passed, Thomas started contacting the caller for his profit. The accused stopped responding to calls and messages.

Realizing he had been cheated, Thomas lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station. Police officials are now investigating the case. They have registered an offence under sections related to cheating and cyber fraud.