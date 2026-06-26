My fight against drugs is far from over’: CP Singal reflects on Nagpur tenure before Mumbai move

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Nagpur: As Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal prepares to bid farewell to Nagpur and take charge as Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mumbai, the officer popularly known as the “People’s Commissioner” says the battle that defined much of his tenure, the war against narcotics, will continue even after his transfer.

Looking back at his stint in Nagpur, Singal described the city’s anti-drug campaign as more than just a policing initiative. For him, it became a personal mission aimed at protecting the future of young people and preventing the city from falling prey to the growing narcotics menace.

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Singal said his new posting would not weaken the anti-narcotics drive he spearheaded in Nagpur. On the contrary, he intends to use legal provisions available under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act to intensify action against hardened drug offenders.

According to him, preventive detention proceedings have already been initiated against two major narcotics offenders, while action against a third accused is under process. The law allows authorities to attach and confiscate properties allegedly acquired through drug trafficking and also provides for prolonged detention of offenders.

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The outgoing Commissioner added that he would continue advocating against drug abuse through social media and public awareness campaigns even after assuming his new responsibilities in Mumbai.

A mother’s plea that sparked ‘Operation Thunder’

One incident, Singal recalled, changed the course of his policing priorities.

A distressed mother approached him seeking help for her 16-year-old son who had fallen into drug addiction. The encounter left a lasting impact and ultimately led to the launch of Operation Thunder, Nagpur Police’s flagship anti-narcotics campaign.

The initiative was designed not only to crack down on drug peddlers but also to create awareness, encourage rehabilitation and motivate families to seek help without fear or stigma.

“Most of our successful operations were based on information provided by citizens,” Singal noted, emphasizing the crucial role played by public participation in the campaign.

During the course of Operation Thunder, Nagpur Police registered 1,168 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested 1,520 accused persons, and seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 23 crore. The seizures included cannabis, mephedrone (MD), opium, LSD and other banned substances.

Singal said one of the biggest challenges was the growing popularity of synthetic drugs. Unlike traditional narcotics, synthetic drugs can be manufactured in small spaces using easily available information sourced from social media and online platforms.

Police dismantled several illegal manufacturing units allegedly operating from abandoned factories and isolated buildings, he said.

The anti-drug campaign extended beyond arrests and seizures.

Nagpur Police also identified properties allegedly acquired through narcotics proceeds and shared details with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for legal examination.

Singal said efforts were made to invoke provisions under the NDPS Act to facilitate attachment, seizure and demolition of illegally acquired assets linked to drug trafficking networks.

Apart from crime control, Singal said one of his primary goals was to reduce the distance between the police force and the public. He stressed that every citizen, including children, should feel comfortable approaching a police officer without fear.

“Communication between citizens and police should be open and confident,” he said, adding that Nagpur’s youth, their aspirations and energy remained a constant source of motivation during his tenure.

The outgoing police chief highlighted several enforcement measures undertaken during his tenure.

Nagpur Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 35 cases and initiated proceedings under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) against 122 offenders. He said these measures helped dismantle criminal networks and curb the activities of habitual offenders.

Road safety initiative yields results

Singal also pointed to the success of Operation U-Turn, an initiative launched to reduce road accident fatalities. Under the programme, police established nearly 90 checkpoints daily, conducted breathalyser tests and deployed advanced drug-detection devices capable of identifying multiple narcotic substances.

According to police records, road accident deaths reportedly declined by 52 per cent last year, followed by a further 39 per cent reduction until May this year.

Asked about the communal violence that erupted in Mahal during his tenure, Singal described it as an unfortunate chapter but maintained that police acted swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating. He said the force exercised restraint, prioritised public safety and worked to minimise damage to life and property despite injuries suffered by several police personnel during the unrest.

A final message

As he prepares to leave Nagpur, Singal’s message to the city’s youth remains simple and direct.

“Stay away from drugs, invest in your health, seek knowledge and build a bright future,” he said.

For the officer who earned the reputation of being a people’s policeman, the transfer may mark the end of his Nagpur tenure, but he insists the fight against drugs—and his connection with the city, will continue.

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