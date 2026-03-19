NIT officer manhandled while stopping illegal construction in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: An official of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) was allegedly manhandled while attempting to halt an illegal construction on government land in Sanyal Nagar.

The incident occurred on March 17 when NIT officer Kamlesh Tembhurne, along with his team, visited the site following inputs about fresh encroachment. Upon inspection, the team found a tin shed being erected on land owned by the civic body.

Gold Rate Mar 19 2026 - Time 10.46 Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,53,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,43,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,45,300 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The structure was allegedly being constructed by Tryambakrao Deshmukh, a resident of Arvi in Wardha district, and his son Kaustubh. When questioned about the legality of the construction, the duo reportedly claimed ownership of the plot and entered into a heated argument with the officials.

Police said the accused allegedly pushed Tembhurne and obstructed the government work. Based on his complaint, Kapil Nagar Police Station registered a case against the father and son. Further investigation is underway.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement