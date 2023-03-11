3 mechanised parkings to come at Gokulpeth, Sitabuldi & Itwari: Report

Nagpur: The Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd (NSSCDCL) has begun constructing three mechanized multilevel vehicle parks across the city, with a fourth one delayed due to a land dispute, according to a report published in Lokmat Times.

Rajesh Dufare, the General Manager of Mobility, has confirmed that the three parking facilities located at Gokulpeth Market, Supermarket, Sitabuldi, and Anaj Bazar in Itwari, are expected to be completed by the end of June.

However, the fourth parking facility at Gandhisagar has been held up due to a land dispute. Smart City has requested another location in the Gandhisagar area. The project is being built under the Smart City initiative for a total cost of 21 crores and has a combined capacity of 148 cars and 660 two-wheelers.

The first parking facility is being constructed at Gokulpeth Market on an open space near the NIT shopping complex, which is presently utilized as a parking lot. The multilevel parking will have the capacity to accommodate 64 cars and 150 two-wheelers.

The Sitabuldi parking will be in the parking space of the supermarket built by NMC. It will have a capacity of 16 cars and 250 two-wheelers. The Itwari parking is being built on an open plot in Poha Oli in Anaj Bazar, with the ability to accommodate 18 cars and 160 two-wheelers.

