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Nagpur: A man accused of allegedly trapping women through online platforms, promising marriage and later backing out after establishing physical relationships has been exposed in Nagpur. Two separate complaints have been registered against the same accused at different police stations, prompting police to investigate whether more women may have fallen victim to his alleged modus operandi.

The accused has been identified as Pritam Ravi Lavankar. According to police, he allegedly used social media platforms and online life partner websites to befriend women. After gaining their trust, he allegedly lured them with promises of marriage and called them to different locations, where he is accused of establishing physical relationships before refusing to marry them.

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A 31-year-old woman from the Beltarodi police station jurisdiction alleged in her complaint that she became acquainted with Lavankar through Facebook. She claimed that the accused assured her of marriage and allegedly maintained a physical relationship with her several times. However, when she later insisted on marriage, he allegedly refused, following which a rape case was registered against him.

In another complaint filed at Bajajnagar police station, a 34-year-old woman alleged that she met Lavankar through an online life partner platform. She claimed that he called her to an isolated place on the pretext of marriage and allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The woman further alleged that she later came to know about his relationship with another woman. When she confronted him, he allegedly abused her.

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After complaints from two women surfaced against the same person, Beltarodi police arrested Lavankar. Investigators are now probing whether he had allegedly targeted other women using a similar pattern through online platforms.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have had similar experiences with the accused to come forward and contact the authorities.

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