Man Attacked Over Love Affair, Girl’s Father Arrested

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Nagpur: A love affair allegedly turned violent in Nagpur’s New Kamptee area after a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in an attack by the father of a woman he had gone to meet. The accused allegedly assaulted the youth with a wooden stick and later hit him with an auto-rickshaw. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

According to police, the incident took place in Kumbhare Colony under the New Kamptee police station limits. The injured youth has been identified as Jamsher alias Jammu Munir Khan (23), a resident of Old Khalasi Line, Kamptee.

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Police said Jamsher was reportedly in a relationship with the accused’s 22-year-old daughter. On Sunday night around 11:30 pm, he had gone to meet her at her residence when an argument broke out between the two sides.

During the altercation, the woman’s father allegedly picked up a wooden stick and struck Jamsher on the head. As the victim attempted to flee, the accused allegedly chased him in an auto-rickshaw and knocked him down, causing serious injuries before fleeing the spot.

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The injured youth informed his brother, Gulsher Khan, who rushed him to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the complaint, New Kamptee Police registered a case, arrested the accused, and initiated further investigation into the incident.

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