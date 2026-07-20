Published On : Mon, Jul 20th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.

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Kharge raises NEET row, cites lathi-charge on students at Jantar Mantar
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the NEET paper leak issue in the House, alleging a lathi-charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar. He said, “You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away.”

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Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after sloganeering in Upper House

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