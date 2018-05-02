Nagpur: Leopard spotted behind IT Park

Nagpur: Anxiety ran high among the people of Pratab Nagar, after some locals spotted a leopard in Gayatri Nagar, behind IT Park on Friday morning. Though, the leopard reportedly escaped the premises before squad or Pratab Nagar Police Station and officials of Forest Department rushed to the spot, cops have discovered footprints of the leopards, informed PI Thosre to Nagpur Today.



Speaking to Nagpur Today PI Thosre said, “Pratap Nagar Police Station received information regarding a leopard that was spotted at plot no 47/127 of Gayatri Nagar behind IT Park at around 10:30. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops alerted Forest Department. The squad of Pratap Nagar cops and Forest Department then rushed to the spot. However, leopard escaped the premises, leaving footprints on the site,” the PI said.