Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 28th, 2021

    Nagpur: Leopard spotted behind IT Park

    File Pic

    Nagpur: Anxiety ran high among the people of Pratab Nagar, after some locals spotted a leopard in Gayatri Nagar, behind IT Park on Friday morning. Though, the leopard reportedly escaped the premises before squad or Pratab Nagar Police Station and officials of Forest Department rushed to the spot, cops have discovered footprints of the leopards, informed PI Thosre to Nagpur Today.

    Forest officials on toes as they take help of a dog Squad after Kishore Jagtap narrate how he saw a leopard at his resident on plot no 164 Gayatri Nagar Nagpur May 28th 2021.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today PI Thosre said, “Pratap Nagar Police Station received information regarding a leopard that was spotted at plot no 47/127 of Gayatri Nagar behind IT Park at around 10:30. Acting swiftly on the inputs, cops alerted Forest Department. The squad of Pratap Nagar cops and Forest Department then rushed to the spot. However, leopard escaped the premises, leaving footprints on the site,” the PI said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur reports 365 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths
    Nagpur reports 365 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths
    लॉकडाऊनच्या काळात निराश्रितांना ‘शिवभोजन’ केंद्राची संजीवनी
    लॉकडाऊनच्या काळात निराश्रितांना ‘शिवभोजन’ केंद्राची संजीवनी
    Nagpur: Leopard spotted behind IT Park
    Nagpur: Leopard spotted behind IT Park
    दहावीची परीक्षा रद्द करण्याच्या निर्णयाला आव्हान
    दहावीची परीक्षा रद्द करण्याच्या निर्णयाला आव्हान
    Afraid of giving nasal/throat swabs? Saline gargle RT-PCR test by NEERI is here – How it works
    Afraid of giving nasal/throat swabs? Saline gargle RT-PCR test by NEERI is here – How it works
    मनपा बजट : 2796 करोड़ का बजट पेश किया स्थाई समिति सभापति ने
    मनपा बजट : 2796 करोड़ का बजट पेश किया स्थाई समिति सभापति ने
    दाल इंडस्ट्रीज/मिलर्स, व्यापारियों के लिए दालों के स्टॉक की साप्ताहिक जानकारी प्रस्तुत करने के प्रस्ताव पर पुनर्विचार करने का अनुरोध
    दाल इंडस्ट्रीज/मिलर्स, व्यापारियों के लिए दालों के स्टॉक की साप्ताहिक जानकारी प्रस्तुत करने के प्रस्ताव पर पुनर्विचार करने का अनुरोध
    ओमकार अगेंस्ट कोरोना का प्रतिदिन आध्यत्मिक वैज्ञानिक जाप का आयोजन
    ओमकार अगेंस्ट कोरोना का प्रतिदिन आध्यत्मिक वैज्ञानिक जाप का आयोजन
    PIET Nagpur receives research funding from AICTE
    PIET Nagpur receives research funding from AICTE
    ‘ग्राउंड रेंट’ची डिमांड NITच्या वेबसाईटवरून काढून ती ऑनलाईन भरावी
    ‘ग्राउंड रेंट’ची डिमांड NITच्या वेबसाईटवरून काढून ती ऑनलाईन भरावी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145