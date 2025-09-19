G.S. College of Commerce & Economics celebrates Hindi Diwas

Nagpur: The Literary Study Circle/Shabd Forum of G.S. College of Commerce & Economics celebrated Hindi Diwas in the campus. On the occasion, students from various departments like B.Com (ABR/MGT), BCCA, BCFA, BCBA, M.Com etc. of the college gave very colourful and inspiring messages with their presentations. Skit, poems of famous Hindi litterateurs’, thoughts etc. were presented. Students’ creativity like self composed poems, articles, paintings and sketches were displayed on the wall magazine.

On the occasion Dr. Manoj Pandey, Head of Hindi Department, RTMNU was the chief guest. He inaugurated the forum by his inspiring words and stressed the need to promote Hindi language and literature. Principal Dr. Praveen Mustoor also expressed his thoughts on the promotion of local Indian languages. Convener of the Literary Forum Dr. Priya Murarkar spoke on the objectives of the forum.

Dr. Kathaley, Head of Languages, Dr. Neha Kalyani organiser of Hindi Diwas, IQAC Dr. Vishal Thangan were prominently present on the dais. Prof. Sinha along with student volunteers of all departments worked hard for the success of the program that was largely attended by students, faculties, and non- teaching staff of the college. Nivedita Deshmukh conducted the proceedings and Aditya Mandal of B. Com Department proposed vote of thanks.