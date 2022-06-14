“Remove word ‘Wine’ from liquor shop hoardings, else face action” warns Kisan Brigade to traders

Advertisement

Nagpur: Contending that using of word ‘Wine’ on liquor shop hoardings spreads wrong message against wine – which isn’t liquor but extract of fruits — Prakash Pohare, Founder and National President of Kisan Brigade has issued warning to liquor traders to remove word ‘Wine’ from their shop hoardings, else face consequences.

Addressing the press conference at Nagpur Press Club on Monday, Pohare, accompanied with Aashutosh Pathak and Vinod Tiwari, presented the latest amendment of Home Department in this connection which reads that the license of the liquor shops shall display “….. Foreign Liquor Shop” i.e. removing of word ‘Wine’ from the shop hoardings.

Elaborating on the difference between Wine and Liquor, Pohare said that, “Wine and liquor are two completely different things. Wine is a product of Fermentation, while the liquor is a product of Fermentation along with Distillation. Wine has lower alcohol content, typically less than 11% whereas liquor has high alcohol content. We can also serve wine to our kids, it’s completely safe,” he said.

“Owing to the use of ‘Wine’ there’s a stigma against it. It ultimately affects our farmers, as fruits and vegetables sold by him helps in creating this healthy drink,” Pohane contended.

“Now that the Government of Maharashtra has issued orders in this regard, I want to convey to liquor traders to remove word ‘Wine’ from their hoardings, else they will face consequences, at the hands of Kisan Brigade,” Pohane warned liquor traders.

