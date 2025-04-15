Lost Bengal Teen Safely Reunited Thanks to Nagpur Metro Staff

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a heartwarming incident, the Nagpur Metro staff played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of a 14-year-old boy from West Bengal who had accidentally ended up in Nagpur. The boy, identified as Binod (name changed), spoke only Bengali, which created a communication barrier with local staff at the Dosar Vaishya Chowk metro station.

The situation came to light when Binod approached the ticket window at the station. Due to the language barrier, it became difficult for metro staff to understand him. Sensing the urgency, Station Controller Shubham Badole intervened and took proactive steps to ensure the boy’s safety.

To assist with communication, Badole sought the help of Asha Sonkusare, a housekeeping staff member at Cotton Market station, who speaks Bengali. Through her assistance, it was discovered that Binod had lost contact with his family and was trying to locate the railway station.

The matter was escalated to Inspector Ganesh Garkal from the Metro’s security department. A decision was made to hand over the boy to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Nagpur Railway Station.

Binod, a resident of Mahipalpur in Hooghly district, West Bengal, was then entrusted to Childline officials via FMS Supervisor Premdas Borkar. Childline quickly contacted the boy’s parents and informed them of his whereabouts.

The incident highlights the sensitivity, presence of mind, and coordination shown by the Nagpur Metro team, who ensured the minor’s safety and helped reconnect him with his family in a potentially distressing situation.

