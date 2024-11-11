Nagpur Launches Intensive Clean-Up Drive for City Grounds

Advertisement

Nagpur: As part of the “Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali” initiative, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a special clean-up campaign across all city grounds in each of its ten zones. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, the intensive ground cleaning campaign began on November 11, aiming to thoroughly clean all grounds in Nagpur between November 11 and 16.

On the first day, Monday, November 11, a deep clean was conducted across 42 grounds within the city’s ten zones. Following instructions from Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary and additional guidance from Additional Commissioner Ms. Anchal Goyal, zonal officers and health inspectors were appointed to supervise the cleaning efforts. The campaign began at 6 AM, covering grounds like West Samarth Nagar in Laxminagar Zone, Hanuman Mandir Ground in Ujjwal Nagar, Indian Gymkhana in Dhantoli, and many others.

The campaign includes intensive cleaning efforts across various notable grounds like Futala Lake Ground, Civil Lines, and Ramdaspeth Lendra Park, with municipal cleaning staff actively engaged in these zones. Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Mr. Vijay Deshmukh and Director Dr. Gajendra Mahalle personally visited multiple grounds to assess the cleaning progress.

Continuing on November 12, the NMC plans to extend the drive to another 40 grounds. NMC Assistant Commissioners and zonal cleanliness officers are actively participating in this city-wide cleaning effort, reinforcing the initiative’s goal of a cleaner, more welcoming city for all.