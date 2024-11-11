Inspection at Wani Helipad Sparks Anger in Uddhav Thackeray; Targets Maha-Yuti Alliance

Advertisement

Wani: With the state assembly elections approaching, political activities are heating up. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has commenced his campaign rallies across the state, with a major rally today in Wani. Upon arrival at the Wani helipad by helicopter, Thackeray’s and Milind Narvekar’s bags were checked by election officials, a move that visibly irked Thackeray.

Expressing his discontent, Thackeray took a jab at the Maha-Yuti alliance, saying, “I allowed them to inspect the bags, and they even recorded a video. Remember, if anyone tries to halt or inspect you, do the same to them. Check their affiliations and employers. Just as they inspect our pockets, exercise your right to inspect theirs.”

Today’s Rate Mon 11 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 77,300 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 91,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Thackeray reportedly asked the officials, “Did you inspect the bags of Modi, Shah, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, or Devendra Fadnavis?” highlighting what he saw as a double standard in enforcement.

He further criticized recent political developments, stating, “Maharashtra never forgives traitors. Let them see the peak of Raigad they’ve ignored. On the 23rd, they’ll understand. If anyone has contacts in the railways, book them a one-way ticket to Guwahati on the 23rd; they can go count trees and hills there,” remarked Thackeray with a jab aimed indirectly at a rival leader.

In his speech, Thackeray also addressed key issues concerning the state. “Maharashtra’s youth are demanding jobs, and farmers are demanding fair prices. Yet, the BJP talks only about revoking Article 370 in Kashmir and constructing the Ram temple, while ignoring core issues facing the state.” He also criticized the alliance’s plans, accusing them of trying to hand over Mumbai to corporate giants like Adani.