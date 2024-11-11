Nagpur Launches Voter Awareness Campaign Van Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Advertisement

Nagpur: As part of a voter awareness initiative, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, launched a special campaign van today from the premises of the District Collector’s Office in Civil Lines, Nagpur. In preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, this initiative is part of the state-level voter awareness campaign organized by the Chief Electoral Office under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program. The campaign is a collaborative effort between the CBC, Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Office, and the Nagpur district administration.

District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar and Nagpur Zilla Parishad CEO Vinayak Mahamuni inaugurated the van in the presence of other officials, marking the start of its journey across various constituencies in Nagpur district to promote voter awareness.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Itankar emphasized, “The campaign van is an excellent medium for raising awareness among voters. We have specifically routed this van to low-turnout polling stations to encourage active participation on November 20. Our goal is to achieve over 75% voter turnout in the district, and this van, equipped with audio-visual content, will play a crucial role in motivating voters.”

Vinayak Mahamuni, CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad, highlighted the van’s role in fostering a culture of voting, adding, “With a focus on low-turnout areas, the van is expected to leave a lasting impact on voters, aiming to significantly improve voting percentages.”

The campaign will run until November 20, 2024, with additional cultural performances by registered CBC artists, enhancing the outreach and impact of this voter awareness drive across Nagpur.