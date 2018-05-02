Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 starts New Circling Year with a BANG.

The first day of Circling Year 2021-2022 marks with a Community Service Project . NLC50, collaborated with “Sunshine Foundation” & Keeping the personal hygiene in mind donated them lingerie , Face masks & biscuits for the young girls of the organisation.

At the same time, “Every Hero may not be Doctor but Every Doctor is definitely a Hero” On the occasion of Doctor’s Day & CA’s Day , Nlc 50 took this opportunity to felicitate the Doctors & CA of their organisation.

Dr. Abha Soni , Dr.Farheen Rana , Dr .Sakshi Diwanka & CA Shweta Jejani, we thank you from bottom of our heart for your selfless service.

Deepti Karate, the owner of Sunshine foundation appreciated NLC-50 & said that she is looking forward to more associations with NLC-50 in various fields. NLC-50 is proud to get associated with such a humble and hard working soul.

Chairperson of NLC-50 Cr. Isha Agrawal, Vice Chairperson Cr. Farheen Rana , Secretary Cr. Nidhi Poddar, Treasurer Cr.Vinny Gopalani , Cr. Shweta Jejani were present in the event.