Chartered Accountants are the financial doctors of our country-CA Dilip Rodi

Every year 1st July is celebrated as “Chartered Accountants Day” throughout the country. It’s a tradition at Nagpur Branch to celebrate this day with great zeal & enthusiasm. 73rd Chartered Accountants’ Foundation Day was not an exception, as regards enthusiasm but it was unique in terms of the requisite precautionary measures, in view of the health crisis in the form of Covid restrictions and protocols.

The ceremony started with Flag Hoisting at the hands of Senior & eminent Chartered Accountant of the city CA. Dilip Rodi as a Chief Guest on the occasion, which was attended by various dignitaries including Hon. Past President CA Jaydeep Shah as guest of Honour and various other members of profession and managing committee of Nagpur Branch and of WICASA, Nagpur.

“Responsibility and Accountability along with expectations in social scenario are the key words for today’s Chartered Accountants, remarked CA. Dilip Rodi, Chief Guest for the Flag Hoisting Ceremony. Technology has made a major breakthrough in this pandemic. This pandemic has actually created an opportunity for people to create their infrastructure to make optimum use of technology while discharging their duties in work from home mode in the most diligent manner. Rodi said that expectations are there from Chartered Accountants on both the Government as well as general public stand. Just like Doctors take care of our health, Chartered Accountants take care of the financial economy and that’s the reason Chartered Accountants are said to be the financial doctors of our Economy. Rodi suggested that Chartered Accountants should look for increasing the size of the firm, consolidation should be done and infrastructure should be developed along with increasing knowledge base to counter increased competitiveness and to promote specialisation. We should accept covid as a challenge and use it as an opportunity to develop our infrastructure to work anywhere. He congratulated CA Saket Bagdia, Chairman and his team for taking various initiatives for the benefit of members. Rodi guided the members with his rich treasure of knowledge and appealed to the members to take care of themselves, family members, friends and clients as well, from the unwanted pressures of negativity and depression, in any case.

CA Jaydeep Shah, Past President ICAI, Guest of Honour, guided the members about the illustrious past of Institute and Nagpur Branch as well. He congratulated Chairman CA Saket Bagdia and his team that they had been working relentlessly and sharing the knowledge amongst the members in the form of online webinars. He further stated that although the pandemic had a very adverse impact on the financial condition of most of the section of the society yet we chartered accountants have been able to survive this phase and gradually come out of it. He expressed his thanks to the Institute that they have been very well connected with members and students in these testing times. He appealed the members to exercise all prescribed measures to stay safe and stay healthy at all times.

“I am Proud to be a CA” said CA Saket Bagdia, Chairman of the Branch in his welcome address while expressing that it is a moment of great joy & pride to celebrate 73rd Chartered Accountants Day & on this occasion we salute to all the pillars & seniors of our profession who have toiled hard to make the brand value of this esteemed profession. CA Bagdia stated that every Chartered Accountant follows the fundamental principles of integrity, objective, professional competence and due care while maintaining confidentiality and professional behaviour. The prefix “CA” symbolises alphabets of Trust. Every Chartered Accountant is proud to use this prefix before spelling out his name. Bagdia appealed to all members to take utmost care in this pandemic while discharging their professional obligations effectively. CA Saket expressed his thanks to Dr. Hedgewar Blood Bank, Jeevan Jyoti Blood Bank and Lokmat Group for their assistance in Blood Donation Camps, administration of Getwell Hospital for Health Check up Camp and Dr. Ravi Wankhede for Post Covid Consultation camp.

Regional Council Member, CA. Abhijit Kelkar, congratulated members on the occasion of auspicious CA Day. CA’s being Partners in Nation Building shall always be committed towards providing ethical services to the best of their knowledge and ability, he remarked. He conveyed to stay ready to face any sort of challenges for effectively conquering the adversities in personal and professional lives.

On the Occasion of CA Day, Blood Donation Camp, Health Check up Camp and Post Covid consultation Camp were also organized. Health Check up camp was inaugurated by CA P C Sarda, Blood Donation Camp by CA Shambhu Tekriwal and Post Covid Consultation Camp by CA Hemal Kothari. “Health is wealth and one needs to be utmost careful and should get regular check up’s done” remarked CA P C Sarda. “Blood Donation is the need of the hour and most essential duty in these times of pandemic” said CA Shambu Tekriwal. “One who has passed through the agony of suffering from Covid knows about the importance of post covid precautions and complications” stated CA Hemal Kothari.

Jiten Saglani, Vice Chairmancoordinated Flag Hoisting ceremony while CA Akshay Gulhane, Treasurercoordinated the inauguration of various Camps. Formal vote of thanks was proposed by Secretary, CA Sanjay M. Agrawal.

On this occasion prominently present were CA. Kirit Kalyani, Immediate Past Chairman, CA Julfesh Shah, Past Vice Chairman, WIRC, CA O. S. Bagdia, CA. Swapnil Ghate, CA Sandeep Jotwani, CA Anil Kedia, CA Pranav Limaja, CA Varad Rajan along with young and enthusiastic WICASA Nagpur Committee Members being Ameya Soman, Aviral Barange, Radhika Taneja, Karan Agrawal, Karan Tajne, Ravina Tayde and Parag Jain.