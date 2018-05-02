Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Sep 7th, 2019

Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day

Nagpur: Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 (NLC-50) celebrated Teachers Day by felicitating Sharmin Malik, founder of NGO “Friends for Care”. She works for Vivekanand School and is also associated with an animal shelter home. NLC-50 felicitated her by gifting her Ladies Circle India Scarf, Pen, Bottle and Eco Friendly Bag with Ladies Circle India Certificate.

Sharmin appreciated the NLC-50 gesture for recognising her work. An overwhelmed Sharmin Malik said that she is looking forward to be working more with NLC-50 in various fields. NLC-50 is proud to get associated with such a humble and hard working soul. Principal and teachers of Vivekanand School and volunteers from NGO FFC attended the event.

NLC-50 has always been working for education of less privileged children. It has also built a toilet block for the children at Vivekanand School.

Chairperson of NLC-50, Cr. Sumati Agrawal, Secrearty, Cr. Esha Agrawal, Treasurer, Cr. Jivika Rai, Cr. Jhanvi Patel and HC Megha Agrawal were present in the event.

