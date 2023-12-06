Nagpur Labour Court Judge dies day after surgery, kin allege negligence

Advertisement

Nagpur: Labour Court Administrative Judge Prasad Pore (46), in Nagpur, who had undergone a surgery to treat gallbladder stones at a private hospital at Dhantoli on Monday, collapsed after reaching his residence at Civil Lines on Tuesday. He was declared dead after immediately returning to the same hospital, local media reported.

According to the report, the hospital said Pore was admitted with abdominal pain and hypertension among other complexities. He was discharged in stable condition and could walk on his own. The hospital claimed Pore’s death could be due to a ‘clot in brain or heart’.

The report further claimed that the family members have alleged medical negligence in the case and approached the Dhantoli Police Station. A case of accidental death was registered at Dhantoli Police Station, said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, adding the aspects of medical negligence would be probed as per the initial contention of the deceased’s kin. He, however, said no formal complaint has been received yet from the judge’s relatives.

Kumar also confirmed a post-mortem would be conducted and videographed at the Government Medical College and Hospital with a team of forensic experts. Nagpur police are likely to forward the case papers and medical documents to an expert board at GMCH to ascertain if there was any medical negligence.