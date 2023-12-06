Call of duty: 6,000 cops from across State arrive in Nagpur for Winter Session security

Advertisement

Nagpur: It’s a call of duty. A 6,000 strong police personnel, who have arrived in Nagpur from across the State for the Winter Session of State Legislature duties, lined up at Police Line Takli in the city on Tuesday to get bandobast duty assignments.

A comprehensive security arrangement has been put in place for the upcoming Winter Session of the State Legislature in Nagpur. With the participation of a massive police force drawn from various districts, specialized units, and support teams, the objective is to ensure the smooth conduct of legislative proceedings and maintain public safety during the Session.

The posse of police personnel would be deployed for various bandobast duties during the entire period of Winter Session. In all, 11,000 policemen with support of 10 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Force One, a specialised counter terrorism unit, 40 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) would be deployed to secure Vidhan Bhavan and manage potential challenges across the city.

The Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur would be encircled with armed policemen strategically to thwart any untoward incidents. Out of 11,000 personnel deployed for the security, 6,000 personnel have been summoned from various districts across the State.

To bolster the security apparatus, nine Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) rank officers from the Nagpur and 10 DCP rank officers from other districts are being mobilized for security arrangements. Furthermore, 50 ACPs, 75 Police Inspectors, and 20 Women Police Inspectors have been called to Nagpur for the session arrangements. The deployment includes 10 companies of SRPF and 1000 Home Guards.