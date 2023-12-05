Video: Maha Metro’s Krazy Castle opening faces unforeseen delays, leaves Nagpurians disappointed!!

Advertisement

Nagpur: The eagerly anticipated opening of Maha Metro’s Krazy Castle amusement park, situated near Ambazari Lake, on sprawling 6.4 acres, is facing persistent delays, leaving citizens disheartened.

Originally slated for completion by Dussehra, the park’s opening is now uncertain as Metro officials grapple with unforeseen challenges. Metro authorities, who have postponed the park’s inauguration multiple times since mid-2022, attribute the delays to post-flood concerns.

Following a flood on September 23, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) initiated an investigation into the potential need to widen the canal of Nag river flowing through the park.

According to sources, A Metro spokesperson revealed that a committee, featuring officials from NMC, Maha Metro, and the Water Resources Department (WRD), will be established soon to determine the necessity of widening the canal.

Despite repairing all rides inherited from the previous operator, Halidram, Metro has been confronted with unexpected hurdles, further prolonging the park’s launch.

Additionally, Metro has decided to enhance the park’s attractions by constructing replicas of sixteen renowned world monuments. Krazy Castle, the city’s sole amusement park, stands as a stark contrast to others located 30 to 40 kilometers away.

The government’s decision to entrust the park to Metro has backfired, with the anticipated opening remaining elusive even after several years. As citizens await updates on the committee’s findings, the disappointment over the continued delay looms large.

