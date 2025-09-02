Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo Flight Returns After Bird Hit, 272 Passengers Onboard Safe

Nagpur: An IndiGo Airlines flight bound for Kolkata created panic on Monday after a suspected bird strike mid-air. The aircraft, carrying 272 passengers, was forced to return and make a precautionary landing at Nagpur Airport.

Sources confirmed that all passengers are safe and no injuries were reported. Among those onboard were several prominent personalities, including Sudhakar Kohle, Shekhar Bhoyar, and Nitin Kumbhalkar.

Airport authorities and IndiGo officials are currently assessing the situation. Further details are awaited.