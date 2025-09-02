Nagpur Civic Elections: Max 900 Voters Per Booth, EC Issues Fresh Guidelines

Nagpur: Even as the process of receiving objections and suggestions on the draft ward formation for the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections is still underway, the State Election Commissioner has issued fresh guidelines, capping the number of voters at each polling booth.

According to the new rules, each booth can now have a maximum of 800 to 900 voters. The guidelines also mandate the appointment of 38 election officers — one for each prabhag (ward panel) comprising four wards. In cases where a prabhag consists of three wards, one election officer will also be appointed.

Objections Still Pouring In

The Urban Development Department has allowed citizens and political parties to file objections and suggestions regarding the draft ward formation until September 9. So far, 32 objections have been submitted, a figure notably lower compared to previous elections. Many observers claim that the current draft is almost a copy of the 2017 civic polls, raising doubts over the process.

Most objections have been recorded at the NMC headquarters, while only a few zones have reported disputes.

Hanuman Nagar Zone : 1 objection

: 1 objection Satranjipura Zone : 5 objections

: 5 objections Lakadganj Zone: 3 objections

Notably, seven zones — Laxminagar, Dharampeth, Dhantoli, Nehru Nagar, Gandhibagh, Aasi Nagar, and Mangalwari — have received no objections so far.

Challenge Ahead for NMC

With the Election Commission’s directive, the civic body now faces the task of appointing 38 election officers, which officials admit will be a significant challenge.

Meanwhile, hearings on the submitted objections remain pending, and officials have stated that those who filed them will be notified by phone about the schedule. The finalization of ward boundaries will depend on the outcome of this process.