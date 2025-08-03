Nagpur-Kolhapur Flight Suspended, Flyers Face Travel Disruption

Advertisement



Nagpur: After Nashik, Aurangabad, and Lucknow, air connectivity from Nagpur has taken another hit—the direct flight to Kolhapur has also been discontinued. The Star Air service, which began just two months ago in May, has now been abruptly suspended, leaving frequent travelers disappointed.

This move comes as a major setback especially for devotees visiting the Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, who had started relying on the convenience of this direct air route.

Flight Schedule Details:

The Star Air flight (Flight No. S5-135) operated three times a week—on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing from Nagpur at 2:35 PM. As per the current schedule, the service is suspended until the end of August, with no confirmation on its resumption thereafter.

Past Flight Suspensions Raise Concerns:

This is not the first time such suspensions have occurred. Earlier, flights from Nagpur to Nashik, Aurangabad, and Lucknow were cancelled under the pretext of a “summer schedule”. However, despite the conclusion of the summer season in July, those routes have not yet been restored.

Growing Frustration Among Travelers:

The repeated cancellation of flights has sparked widespread frustration among Nagpur’s air travelers. Many are now questioning the city’s deteriorating air connectivity. While Nagpur continues to pitch itself as an emerging logistics hub, the lack of consistent domestic air routes is forcing passengers to travel via Mumbai or Pune, adding time and inconvenience.