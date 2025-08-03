Nagpur-Chhindwara Road Toll-Free as Patansawangi Booth Removed

Advertisement



Nagpur: Patansawangi Toll Booth Removed; Nagpur-Chhindwara Highway Becomes Toll-Free, Citizens Relieved

After years of protests and public opposition, the controversial Patansawangi toll booth on the Nagpur-Chhindwara highway was finally removed on August 1. The toll plaza has now been shifted near Bhagmohori, making travel on this route smoother and toll-free.

This decision has brought immense relief to daily commuters, especially those traveling between Chhindwara and Nagpur. The toll booth had long been a point of contention, drawing criticism from local leaders, social activists, and residents who consistently demanded its removal.

During the last Assembly elections, BJP MLA had strongly raised the issue, promising the removal of the toll booth. That promise has now been fulfilled. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began the removal process on July 29, and it was fully completed by August 1.

Direct Benefit to Commuters

Previously, travelers were forced to pay toll twice within a 22 km stretch, causing financial strain and resentment. With the removal of the Patansawangi toll, this burden has now been lifted, benefiting citizens from both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Victory for Public Unity

This move is more than just the removal of a toll booth—it reflects the power of organized public voice. The success is a result of active participation by local representatives and unified efforts of the citizens who refused to back down.