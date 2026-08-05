Nagpur Kidnapping: Two Youths Abducted Tortured to Confess Scrap Theft

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Nagpur: In a shocking incident of vigilantism, two youths were allegedly kidnapped from a busy road, taken nearly seven kilometres away in a Scorpio SUV, and brutally assaulted to force them to confess to a scrap theft. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Pardi Police Station in Nagpur. Police have arrested three accused within hours of the complaint, while a search is on for a fourth suspect.

According to police, complainant Sunny Singh and his friend Golu Rajveer were standing near a transport company when four men arrived in a Scorpio SUV and confronted them over suspicion of scrap theft. As the confrontation escalated, Golu attempted to flee but was chased down and caught by the accused.

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The accused allegedly forced both youths into the SUV and drove them to a secluded location about seven kilometres away. There, they were mercilessly beaten with sticks, kicks, and punches and pressured to confess to stealing scrap. The victims were also allegedly threatened with death if they refused to admit to the theft.

After the assault, the accused abandoned the two victims at the spot and fled. Upon receiving information about the incident, Pardi Police launched a swift investigation and arrested three accused, identified as Ramzan Shah, Faizan, and Yadav. The fourth accused remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

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A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to kidnapping, assault, criminal intimidation, and other serious offences. Further investigation is being carried out by Pardi Police.

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