Wanted Burglar ‘Kalya’ Arrested With Deadly Weapon

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Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Nagpur Crime Branch Unit-5 arrested a notorious criminal, popularly known as ‘Kalya’, while he was allegedly carrying a sharp-edged weapon in the Jaripatka area. The accused was also found to be wanted in multiple burglary cases registered across the city.

According to police, the Crime Branch team was conducting routine patrols and monitoring history-sheeters when it received specific intelligence that Kalya was roaming in Jaripatka armed with a deadly weapon.

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Acting on the tip-off, officers laid a trap and apprehended the accused. During the search, police recovered a sharp weapon from his possession.

Further verification of police records revealed that the accused had been absconding in three burglary cases registered at Lakadganj, Pardi, and Jaripatka police stations.

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Following the arrest, the accused was handed over to Jaripatka Police along with the seized weapon for further legal action.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine whether the accused was involved in any other property-related offences and to recover stolen valuables linked to the burglary cases.

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