Tips & Tricks to crack IBPS PO exam in First Attempt

IBPS PO exam is a prestigious recruitment exam conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS). Every year a huge number of aspirants apply for this IBPS exam. Since the number of vacancies is limited and the number of applicants is high, the competition is fierce. Hence candidates must plan a proper strategy and prepare accordingly to crack the exam.

IBPS PO Selection Process

The selection process of IBPS for the post of probationary officer comprises the preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview.

Prelims: Prelims exam consist of three sections with a total of 100 questions and a maximum score of 100 marks. Candidates are allocated a 60 minutes duration to complete the preliminary exam.

Mains: IBPS PO mains exam comprises a total of 157 questions, of which 155 are of objective type and 2 descriptive type questions. Total duration of 3 hours 30 minutes is allocated to complete the mains exam.

Interview: Candidates shortlisted in the mains exam will be called for an interview. The total mark of the final interview is 100. The minimum marks to qualify for the interview will not be less than 40% and 30% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates.

IBPS PO Preparation Tips

1. Make a study plan

Aspirants should go through the syllabus of IBPS PO precisely and devise a study plan which covers all the topics given in the syllabus. The study plan should include the revision of topics periodically and analysis of the previous year’s bank exam question papers.

2. Practice Mock Tests

Regular practice gives the best result. As there is a time limit for the exam, it is necessary to follow strict time management and practice with the same time limit. Practice mock tests as much as possible, as it gives an idea of the question format. This also improves the speed and accuracy required for each phase and helps to score high.

3. Refer Previous Year Question Paper

Analyzing the previous year’s question papers helps the candidate to get an exact idea of the exam pattern and how the exam is set. They will be able to identify which topics are frequently asked and which ones are less important.

4. Opt Good Study Materials

Aspirants must have good quality IBPS PO exam preparation books. Right study materials can help candidates to cover all the topics for each subject of the exam. The main objective should be to cover the basics of all areas, then build up your speed and accuracy.

5. Increase Reading Speed

Aspirants must read newspapers regularly. This not only just improves the candidates reading speed, English comprehension, and build vocabulary, but also helps to cover current affairs for the exam. Read topics related to business, current affairs, economy and banking.

6. Cover all Important Topics

There are certain topics which are quite common and questions are asked every year. Candidates must identify such topics and prepare accordingly. It is also necessary to identify the areas in which they are less skilled and once identified give more attention to those areas.

7. Be Calm, Don’t Stress Yourself

Even Though regular practice and preparation are necessary, there are chances for the candidates to get panic and pressurize themselves. It is very important to maintain calm throughout the coarse of preparation and boost your confidence.

IBPS PO Preparation Tips Section Wise

English Language: Questions asked in this section include Fill in the Blanks, Phrase & idioms, Prepositions, Comprehension passage, Spotting Error Questions, and Sentence Improvement. To score high marks in this section read newspapers or magazines daily and improve your vocabulary skills.

Reasoning Ability: To score good marks in this section you need to focus on topics like Puzzles, Seating Arrangement, Inequality, Coding-Decoding, Syllogism, Blood Relation, etc. You can practice reasoning ability topics by solving previous year’s question papers and mock tests.

Quantitative Aptitude: The majority of questions in this section are asked from topics such as Sequence & series, Number system, Data interpretation, Ratio and Proportion, Quadratic Equations, Percentage & Average, and Simplification. Learn shortcut methods and tricks to solve questions in this section and improve performance.

Computer Aptitude: In this you will get very basic level questions and easier to score good marks. Focus on topics like basics of computers, history of the computer, Basic Internet knowledge and protocols, Input & output devices, short-cut keys, internet browser, MS excel, spreadsheets, etc.

General Awareness: To score good marks in this focus on the current affairs of the last six months. Focus on topics such as marketing, Indian Economy Questions, Awards & Honors Sports, Agriculture, History of Banking, Finance, RBI Functions, Banking Terms, and Fiscal Monetary Policies. Read newspapers and magazines to brush up the current affairs.

IBPS PO is a high-demand career in the banking sector which demands rigorous preparation. With the right preparation strategy it is possible to crack the exam in the very first go. Candidates preparing to crack the IBPS PO exam must be aware of the exam pattern and syllabus. Adopting the best IBPS PO preparation tips to crack the exam can help aspirants to sail through the exam easily. Edtech apps like Entri provide you with more information about the upcoming bank exam and regular updates.Don’t waste any time, study smart, and plan strategically to score maximum marks in the exam.