Nagpur Jeweller Shot in ₹12 Lakh Robbery

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Nagpur: A jewellery trader was shot and robbed of valuables worth nearly ₹12 lakh by three masked assailants in the Khaparkheda police station limits of Nagpur district on Thursday night. The accused allegedly opened fire on the businessman and attacked him with a sharp weapon before fleeing with a bag containing gold, silver and cash.

According to police, the victim, Mangesh Keshav Marotkar, a resident of Walni Basti, owns Mahalaxmi Jewellers at Siddiqui Complex in Dahegaon Rangari. At around 8 pm, after closing his shop, he was returning home on his motorcycle when three masked men riding triple-seat on a bike intercepted him near Dhangawali Baba Temple on the Pipla–Walni Road.

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Police said the accused had allegedly been following the jeweller before attempting to snatch the bag he was carrying. When Marotkar resisted, one of the assailants allegedly shot him in the leg and another attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon. The trio then escaped with the bag.

The stolen bag reportedly contained silver worth around ₹10 lakh, gold worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh, and ₹35,000 in cash, taking the total value of the loot to nearly ₹12 lakh.

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Local residents rushed the injured businessman to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment.

Following the incident, teams from Khaparkheda Police and Crime Branch Unit-6 reached the spot. Police recovered a spent cartridge from the crime scene and have launched an investigation. Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil also visited the spot late at night to review the investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify and trace the three accused, who remain absconding.

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