RMC warns of thunderstorm, rain in Vidarbha

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, on Friday issued a thunderstorm and rain warning for Vidarbha region in the next 24 hours.

In a Tweet, the RMC has said that light thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Chandrapur districts of Vidarbha.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement