Nagpur-Indore Daily Flight Suspended From June 15

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Nagpur: Air travellers between Nagpur and Indore are set to face inconvenience as airlines continue to rationalize operations amid rising aviation fuel costs. The daily flight service connecting the two cities will be temporarily suspended from June 15, reducing travel options for passengers.

According to airline schedules, the existing daily Nagpur-Indore flight will cease operations from June 15. Services to Indore will resume from June 18, but the flight will operate on all days except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The move is expected to impact business travellers, students and families who rely on the route for regular travel between the two cities.

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Rising Costs Behind Flight Reductions

Industry sources attribute the decision to increasing operational expenses, particularly the sustained rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. Airlines across the country have been reviewing route profitability and adjusting schedules on several domestic sectors.

Nagpur has witnessed a reduction in flight frequencies on multiple routes in recent weeks as carriers optimize their networks.

Fewer Flights to Delhi and Mumbai

The number of daily flights between Nagpur and Delhi has also been reduced. While passengers previously had access to seven to eight daily services, the schedule has now come down to approximately five flights a day.

Mumbai services have also been affected, with only five daily flights currently operating on the route.

Navi Mumbai Services Restructured

The Nagpur-Navi Mumbai sector is also witnessing changes. Flight 6E-582, which currently operates daily, will continue only until June 15.

From June 16, another IndiGo service will take over operations but will initially run only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. A revised schedule beginning June 18 is expected to operate on all days except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata Flights Also Affected

Several other routes from Nagpur are seeing frequency reductions:

IndiGo flight 6E-6803 to Bengaluru, scheduled to depart at 11:55 PM, will be suspended from June 15.

to Bengaluru, scheduled to depart at 11:55 PM, will be suspended from June 15. One of the three daily Hyderabad services, 6E-7526 , will also be withdrawn from June 15.

, will also be withdrawn from June 15. IndiGo flight 6E-505 to Kolkata, operating on Wednesdays at 9:25 AM, has already been suspended since June 10.

Passengers Face Limited Options

With flight frequencies being reduced across several key routes, passengers may face higher fares, reduced flexibility and longer waiting periods for preferred travel schedules. Business travellers and frequent flyers are expected to be the most affected by the changes.

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