Nagpur Airport Set for GMR Takeover on June 25

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Nagpur: The long-awaited modernization and expansion of Nagpur’s international airport is finally set to take off, with the airport expected to be officially handed over to the GMR Group on June 25 under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The development follows the Central Government’s final approval for the transfer, clearing the last administrative hurdles for the project. Preparations for the handover are currently in full swing, with meetings and coordination efforts underway between stakeholders.

Officials have indicated that the transition is likely to be completed on June 25, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Nagpur Airport.

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₹7,000 Crore Investment Planned

The GMR Group is expected to invest nearly ₹7,000 crore in the airport’s expansion and modernization, making it one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the region.

The project is expected to dramatically improve passenger facilities, flight connectivity and overall airport infrastructure, positioning Nagpur as a major aviation hub in Central India.

Long Wait for Development

The airport has been jointly operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Maharashtra Airport Development Company through MIHAN India Limited (MIL). However, many stakeholders have felt that the airport did not achieve its full growth potential under the existing model.

With GMR taking charge, expectations are high that the airport will witness faster development, improved connectivity and world-class passenger services. The company already operates several major airports across India and brings extensive experience in airport management and infrastructure development.

Project Divided into Four Major Packages

To ensure timely execution, GMR has divided the project into four separate packages that can be implemented simultaneously.

Package 1: Terminal Expansion and Modernization

The existing passenger terminal will be expanded and upgraded. The work will include structural modifications, architectural enhancements, finishing works and modern passenger amenities designed to meet international standards.

Package 2: Airside and Landside Upgrades

This package includes runway excavation and pavement work, construction of a new apron stand, taxiway improvements, perimeter road development and enhanced drainage infrastructure.

Package 3: Future Infrastructure Development

The third package focuses on groundwork and formation activities required for future expansion of both airside and landside facilities.

Package 4: Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Works

This phase will include installation of advanced HVAC systems, firefighting infrastructure, fire alarm systems, plumbing networks and modern internal and external lighting systems.

Passenger Capacity to Increase Tenfold

One of the biggest highlights of the project is the planned increase in annual passenger handling capacity.

The airport’s capacity is expected to rise from approximately 3 million passengers annually to 30 million passengers per year, supported by the development of a new international terminal and a second runway.

Preparations Started a Year Ago

Although the final Cabinet approval was granted recently, GMR had reportedly begun groundwork for the project nearly a year ago.

According to company documents, the airport operator initiated the tendering process for terminal expansion and related works in 2025, indicating that planning and project preparation had been underway well before the final clearance.

A New Era for Nagpur Aviation

Industry observers believe the project could significantly strengthen Nagpur’s position as a logistics, cargo and passenger aviation hub. Improved infrastructure, expanded capacity and better connectivity are expected to generate economic opportunities and support the region’s long-term growth.

With the June 25 handover approaching, the city is preparing for what could become one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in its aviation history.

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