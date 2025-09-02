Nagpur: Indigo Flight’s Emergency Landing After Bird Hit, Khamla Market Under Scanner

Nagpur: A major incident was narrowly averted at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Tuesday morning when an Indigo flight bound for Kolkata made an emergency landing following a bird strike.

According to officials, the flight took off at 6:50 AM and within minutes of takeoff, a large bird collided with the aircraft’s frontal section, forcing the pilots to return to Nagpur airport. Thankfully, the aircraft landed safely and no passengers were injured.

While bird hits are not uncommon near airports, the proximity of open meat markets in Khamla and Jaitala to Nagpur airport has once again come under sharp scrutiny. Residents and observers allege that the mutton markets, located dangerously close to the airport’s takeoff zone, are a constant source of attraction for large flocks of birds. The leftover meat and waste reportedly draw not only small birds but also large species, increasing the risk of bird strikes.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This raises serious questions about why the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), district administration, and airport authorities have not acted decisively to address the issue. Despite repeated warnings from aviation experts about the hazards posed by such markets near flight paths, no concrete measures appear to have been taken.

“Are the authorities waiting for a major disaster to act? Today’s incident was a warning. Passenger safety cannot be left to chance,” remarked a concerned local resident.

Experts point out that international aviation safety norms prohibit open garbage dumps and meat markets near airports, precisely to prevent bird congregation in flight zones. With Nagpur airport handling a growing number of flights daily, any delay in tackling this issue could have catastrophic consequences.

For now, passengers of the Indigo flight escaped unhurt, but the close call has sparked renewed demands for urgent intervention to shut down or relocate such hazardous markets in the interest of aviation safety.