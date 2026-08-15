Independence Day 2026: Nagpur CP Urges Citizens to Be Police ‘Eyes and Ears’

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Nagpur: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil extended greetings to citizens and appealed to them to actively support the police in making the city safer, more secure and crime-free.

“Every citizen should become the eyes and ears of the police and provide the right information at the right time,” Nangare Patil said in his Independence Day message.

Remembering the Sacrifice of Freedom Fighters

Extending Independence Day greetings to Nagpur residents, the Police Commissioner urged citizens to remember the sacrifices and contributions of the freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence.

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He said their sacrifices should inspire citizens to work towards building a stronger, more prosperous and secure nation.

Citizens’ Role Important for a Safer Nagpur

Nangare Patil stressed that maintaining law and order is not the responsibility of the police alone. Active cooperation from citizens is equally important to prevent crime and strengthen security in Nagpur.

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He emphasised the importance of public awareness, education and effective enforcement of law in tackling criminal activities.

According to him, greater awareness among citizens and timely cooperation with the police can help prevent several crimes and improve the overall safety of the city.

‘Be the Eyes and Ears of Police’

The Police Commissioner appealed to citizens to remain alert about suspicious activities, criminal behaviour and violations of law in their neighbourhoods.

“Let each one of us become the eyes and ears of the police. Let us provide the right information to the police at the right time,” he said.

He stressed that timely information from citizens can help the police respond quickly and take appropriate action.

Independence Day Call for a Crime-Free Nagpur

Nangare Patil said Independence Day should not only be a day of flag hoisting and celebrations but also an occasion to renew the commitment towards the safety and progress of society.

He called upon every citizen to take responsibility for contributing to a peaceful and secure Nagpur.

“Citizens should come forward along with the police to make Nagpur safe, peaceful and crime-free. Providing the right information to the police at the right time is an important responsibility of every citizen,” he said.

The Nagpur Police Commissioner concluded by extending Independence Day greetings to all Nagpur residents and said, “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!”

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