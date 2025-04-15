Nagpur Implements Strict SOP for Road Repairs to Tackle Potholes

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur residents, who have long been frustrated with frequent digging and potholes on roads, can now expect relief. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has implemented a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for road repairs under the AMRUT 2.0 project, following the laying of sewer lines under the Pohra River Pollution Control Project.

The SOP, approved by Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari, outlines a phased approach to excavation, pipe laying, backfilling, and final repair. To ensure quality, a 95% compaction rate is mandatory at each stage, which will be verified by the Project Management Consultant (PMC).

The SOP also specifies repair structures based on the type of road. For bituminous roads, the layers will include 250mm GSB, 150mm WMM, and 70mm bitumen. For cement concrete roads, the structure will consist of 200mm GSB, 100/150mm dry lean concrete, and M-40 PQC, with mandatory curing.

Contractors will need to upload five geo-tagged and timestamped photos for each phase of the work—bedding, pipe laying, partial refilling, full refilling, and final resurfacing. Payments for the work will only be processed once these photos are provided.

Additionally, safety and environmental standards must be adhered to, including the installation of barricades, signage, PPE, and pedestrian pathways. Any violation of the SOP can result in the work being rejected, penalties being imposed, or contractors being asked to redo the task.

NMC sees this as a significant step towards resolving the grievances of citizens by ensuring accountability and quality control in road repairs.

