Crime Branch seizes illegal Mauser gun, arrests two in Nagpur arms bust

Accused caught with loaded firearm near Kamptee Road; police suspect weapon was meant for a serious crime

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Nagpur: In a major operation against illegal arms, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested two men and seized an illegal Mauser pistol, a live cartridge and a mobile phone collectively valued at around Rs 61,000, during a late-night raid under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off received through a confidential informer, the Crime Branch team learnt that a man carrying a deadly firearm was moving suspiciously near Swaad Punjab Family Garden Dhaba on Kamptee Road.

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The police launched a search operation between 12.20 am and 2.20 am on Friday and spotted a suspect matching the description near an under-construction building in the area.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Farman alias Mohammad Firoz Sheikh (27), a resident of Baby Colony near Garib Nawaz Masjid, Yerkheda, New Kamptee.

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During a search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, police recovered a Mauser pistol concealed inside the waistband of his trousers and a live cartridge from his pocket.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had purchased the firearm from Sheikh Habib Sheikh Hussain (40), a resident of Gondegaon, Parseoni tehsil in Nagpur district.

Based on the information, police arrested the second accused and seized the weapon, ammunition and a mobile phone from the possession of the first accused.

Police suspect the accused was carrying the firearm with the intention of committing a cognisable offence. The possession of the weapon also amounted to a violation of the prohibitory orders in force.

A case has been registered against both the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Hathiyar Kayda (Arms Act) and the Maharashtra Police Act at New Kamptee Police Station. The accused, along with the seized weapon and other articles, have been handed over to the local police for further investigation.

Police are now probing the source of the illegal firearm and whether the accused were planning to use it in any criminal activity.

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